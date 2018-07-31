Knights and maidens gather at Northamptonshire village church for medieval wedding

A Northamptonshire village church resembled a scene from the Middle Ages as knights, jesters, maidens and courtiers gathered for a medieval themed wedding.

Lisa Jordan and Mark Green were joined in holy matrimony at St John the Baptist church in Blisworth on Saturday.

GroomMark spends time in the stocks. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

The happy couple opted for the Middle Ages theme due to their joint love of all things history and their guests duly obliged.

"We are quite interested in that sort of thing," said 37-year-old Lisa, who has lived in Northampton for the last decade.

"We have done medieval banquets before in the past.

"Both of us came up with the idea - we like to be a bit different."

Groom Mark, 54, from Tamworth, arrived at the church in full armour accompanied by his best man.

The wedding even attracted onlookers, 40 of whom gathered outside the church.

Food at the reception fittingly featured a hog roast and guests drank from tankards.

"It was my first medieval wedding and the first one where I had an executioner among the congregation," said Reverend Andrea Watkins, who took the service.

"It was great fun. It was different and quirky - like having to instruct the gentlemen to leave their swords outside the church before the ceremony.

"What was great was the number of villagers who turned up before and after to watch the guests."