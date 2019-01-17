Lack of police on streets among issues discussed at Buckingham community policing forum

The lack of police on Buckingham's streets was among the topics dicussed at a community policing forum in Buckingham last night (Wednesday).

The event at the town council chamber was hosted by Thames Valley Police's Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood policing team.

Town councillor Mike Smith, who was among those present at the meeting said: “A lack of police on our streets was again part of the discussions as usual.

"Anti-social behaviour was reported to have decreased in the area and there were conversations about burglary matters.

"It was more a case of a round-up evening from the police.”

The next police community forum meeting will be in April.