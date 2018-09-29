Launch of second 90kg rice challenge as Buckingham celebrates all things FairTrade

A FairTrade anniversary event was held outside the Old Gaol in Buckingham on Saturday September 22.

The event celebrated the anniversary of Buckingham getting its status as a FairTrade town.

The morning featured various stalls, a raffle and the launch of the town’s second 90kg rice challenge.

Buckingham’s first rice challenge saw residents sell 90kg of rice (enough to enable a child from Malawi to be sent to secondary school for a year).

Despite the wet weather, the FairTrade stand in the town centre was well supported.

Mary Simons from the Fairtrade Town Steering Committee, said: “Donations from refreshments and a raffle of FairTrade goods from Waitrose raised £140 while the sales of Traidcraft goods from our stand raised £133.”

For this year’s rice challenge residents are being encouraged to purchase Kilombero rice (available in both brown and white).

It will be available from FairTrade stalls at churches around the area and at Finca El Monte in Well Street, Buckingham.

Schools from across the area are being encouraged to join in with the challenge.

Information packs, teaching resources and event ideas are available by e-mailing contact@fincaelmonte.com.