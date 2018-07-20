Lavish reception evening for boutique hotel opening in Buckingham

Stoneleigh House Boutique Hotel in Buckingham held a drinks and canapé reception evening to celebrate its opening last Thursday, 12 July.

The hotel is managed by Jane Parslow, who has worked as a chef for 35 years, starting at the Savoy Hotel in London and most recently with her own patisserie business.

Canapes for reception evening at Stoneleigh Boutique Hotel

She explained to this paper that the new opportunity came as the result of a long-term friendship with a silent partner and financier. “My dream has come true,” she said.

The evening was attended by over 100 people and seemingly a great time was had by all as they enjoyed the food and refreshment on offer, along with a tour of the hotel, including the individually designed rooms.

Jane said: "The whole night was a real success. Everyone was saying what a lovely vibe the place has – I couldn't be happier.”