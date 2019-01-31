Lecture about impact of Mozart and Haydn coming to Buckingham

A lecture about the legacy left by the composers Mozart and Haydn is coming to the University of Buckingham next month.

Musicologist, author and Mozart expert Simon Keefe will be speaking at the university for a third time on Wednesday February 27.

Simon's lecture entitled 'Papa and the Matador, Alive and Dead: Haydn and Mozart, 1792-1810' will focus on the effect that the composers Mozart and Haydn had on society in the 18th century.

The talk is part of the University of Buckingham’s concert and lecture series and takes place on February 27 between 6.30pm and 8pm with drinks and nibbles beforehand at 6pm.

It takes place at the university's new Vinson Centre on Hunter Street and tickets cost £5.

The lecture will explore the receptions of Haydn and Mozart between 1792, the year after Mozart’s death, and 1810, the year after Haydn’s.

It will examine the pivotal events between those years and compares the fates of the Requiem and Creation between 1800 and 1810.

Simon has published ten books on Mozart, including a 200,000 word biography.

He is currently J.R. Hoyle chair of music at the University of Sheffield and in 2005 he was elected a life member of the Academy for Mozart Research at the International Mozart Foundation in Salzburg.

He said: "I am looking forward to my visit to the University of Buckingham.

"I have given public talks at the university twice before - in 2002 and 2008 - and about Mozart on both occasions, so will broaden my discussion to Haydn and Mozart this time!

"As always, I will enjoy informal conversations with the audience before and after."

The talk will include an informal question and answer session afterwards, where attendees can discuss anything regarding music or Simon’s publication.

For more information visit and to book tickets visit https://www.buckingham.ac.uk/event/a-talk-with-simon-keefe