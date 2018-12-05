A historian is hosting a lecture about the history of the world at the University of Buckingham next week.

Professor Felipe Fernandez-Armesto will be discussing the history of the world and where we came from.

Professor Fernandez-Armesto has spent most of his career teaching at the University of Oxford and last year won the Grand Cross of the Order of Alfonso X the Wise (Spain’s highest honour for contributors to science, scholarship, education and the arts).

The free lecture will be hosted at the University of Buckingham in the new Vinson Centre building on December 11 at 6pm and includes refreshments.

Previewing his lecture, Professor Armesto said: “Cultural organisms, like us humans, are hard to track amid the chaos, contingencies and complexity of change.

"How concisely can we tell the whole of our story?

"Is there even a single story to tell?

"I am grateful for the opportunity to present my thoughts at the University of Buckingham."

For more details about the talk or if you are interested in attending email alumni-events@buckingham.ac.uk.