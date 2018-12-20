Lecture at school in Swanbourne focusing on the origins of dragonflies

A free lecture focusing on the history of the dragonfly is coming to a school in Swanbourne in the New Year.

The start of term lecture at Swanbourne House School is entitled 'The Dragons and Damsels of Swanbourne.'

The lecture will be led by local resident and dragonfly enthusiast Bruce Hyde.

He will be speaking about the origins of the insect, where they are found, their life cycle and behaviour, the species of the dragonfly found in Swanbourne's ponds and the creature's future.

The lecture will be accompanied by photos, taken by Mr Hyde, from Swanbourne's ponds.

Mr Hyde retired about 15 years ago as managing director of an international scotch whisky company.

His interest in dragonflies started around that time as he had a house in France and there were plenty of the creatures on the nearby lakes and rivers which he became interested in photographing.

He was asked about a year ago to undertake a study of dragonflies on the Swanbourne School ponds, which inspired the creation of this lecture.

The lecture takes place on Monday January 7 at Swanbourne House School between 5pm and 6pm.

For more information or to reserve a seat email sgreen@swanbourne.org.