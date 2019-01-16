Lecture in Buckingham explores the origins of disgust

A lecture is taking place at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham later this month on the topic of 'disgust.'

Dr Rachel McMullan from the Milton Keynes based Open University will be speaking about the origins of being disgusted in a talk entitled 'Yuck, that's disgusting.'

Dr McMullan, who lectures in health sciences, will be speaking on Wednesday January 30 in the Lillingstone Trust Community Laboratory at the Royal Latin School between 6pm and 7pm.

Through live demonstrations and audience experiments Dr McMullan will be finding out how the behaviour of humans, macaques (old world monkeys) and worms protects them from disease and why the things that make you feel disgusted could actually be protecting you.

Anyone attending the lecture who has a smartphone is kindly asked to download the polleverywhere app beforehand.

Entry is free but places should be booked in advance by e-mailing lbeckett@royallatin.org