Let’s Dance! Here’s what’s happening today in Aylesbury to celebrate David Bowie statue unveiling!

It’s a big day for David Bowie fans around the world - and a huge day for Aylesbury!

Because today the town becomes the first in the world to get a David Bowie memorial statue in recognition of the star’s links with the town where he launched his Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust albums - and the European careers of many American acts including Blondie and Talking Heads!

The celebrations start at 11.30am in Market Square where local heroes Callow Saints will play a special show. The band goes on at 12.15pm.

Then at 2pm the statue - which was made by renowned sculptor Andrew Sinclair after a £100,000 crowdfunding campaign will be revealed under the arches by a number of exciting star guests.

The unveiling will be streamed live on our Facebook page at 2pm, and for those attending the town centre event there will be LED screens in Market Square for anyone not able to get as close to the action as they would like.

In the evening a special celebration concert featuring Marillion, Howard Jones, John Otway and The Dung Beatles will be held at the Waterside Theatre. The event starts at 7pm, and a limited number of tickets are still avilable via http://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/