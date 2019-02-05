'Like a firework': Late night bang caused by cash machine fire at petrol station in Whitchurch

A bang that sounded like a firework was caused by a fire in a cash machine at Whitchurch petrol station in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Bucks Fire and Rescue and Thames Valley Police attended the scene of the incident in Whitchurch High Street at just after midnight.

Fire crews were called following reports of smoke coming from the cashpoint and later identified the cause as 'a small fire in an external cash machine'.

Two fire crews from Aylesbury attended the scene and firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and a toolkit to tackle the blaze.

The petrol station remained closed through the night and into the morning with a police presence remaining on site.

Whitchurch residents reported 'hearing a loud bang that sounded like a firework'.

There are unconfirmed reports that the incident was the attempted ram raid of an ATM - although similar incidents have been reported in other parts of Buckinghamshire (Beaconsfield and Gerrards Cross) over the past week.