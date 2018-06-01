LISTEN: Leave MP Andrea Leadsom makes turnout numbers gaffe whilst denouncing the prospect of a second Brexit referendum at Buckingham event

In an interview on Thursday afternoon, the Leader of the House and prominent Brexiter Andrea Leadsom claimed that the country should not have a second referendum because the turnout was the biggest ever.

Mrs Leadsom, who was born in Aylesbury spoke to this newspaper following a speech at The University of Buckingham on Thursday.

South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom

She said: “It was the biggest turnout in...ever.”

In actual fact, out of the 27 general elections that the country has had in the past 100 years, 17 of them have had a higher turnout than the EU referendum, where 72.2% of the electorate voted.

The MP for South Northamptonshire, who has recently been in the headlines after it was revealed that the Speaker of the House and MP for Buckingham, John Bercow, had called her “a stupid woman” also said: “It was extremely clearly set out as a referendum exactly what people would be voting for and it was a comprehensive win.”

The victory margin for Leave was 3.78%.

Mrs Leadsom was in Buckingham to give a talk at the university organised by students, and this newspaper had the chance to quiz her on a number of issues including the Bercow row. Pick up the paper next week for the full story.