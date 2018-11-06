Little Voices Buckingham pupils achieve success at music exams

Pupils from a Buckingham music and acting school, which opened earlier this year, are celebrating after achieving success in their LAMDA exams.

Last month, 22 students at Little Voices Buckingham, which opened in February, took exams from introductory level through to grade 7.

Pupils from Little Voices Buckingham with their LAMDA certificates

These were a combination of group musical theatre and solo exams, with nine pupils achieving a distinction and 17 a merit and yet again, Little Voices has maintained its outstanding 100% pass record.

The LAMDA exams are run by the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and are one of the most recognised in the industry.

As part of the exam, older students are challenged to learn or perform a piece of script or a song which they must then introduce and perform for the examiner.

The school's younger pupils are tasked with learning and reciting a poem before having a conversation with the examiner.

One of the groups of older students performed scenes and songs from Oliver.

Principal Jo-Anne Wright said: "We are thrilled that our students’ talents have been recognised through these amazing results and we are so proud of all of them.

"It is always rewarding to be part of an organisation that helps students grow in confidence and achieve their ambitions."