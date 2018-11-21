Local items of historical interest going under the hammer at festive auction in Middle Claydon

An auctioneers based in Middle Claydon have announced details of some of the lots on offer at their Christmas event on Thursday December 6.

Dickins Auctioneers Christmas auction will include the following items:

Another of the lots for sale - photo from the scrapbook of images taken of local celebrations of Queen Victoria's 1897 diamond jubilee

> A rare first edition of the 'Aylesbury Times' newspaper dated Saturday December 3 1836

> Two photographs of the Stowe School Hussars regiment from 1904

> A scrapbook chronicling local festivities for Queen Victoria's 1897 diamond jubilee.

Among the other lots are various antiques, collectibles and Christmas gifts.

Another of the available lots - a photo of the Stowe School Hussars regiment from 1904

Presiding over the sale will be auctioneer Louise Gostelow, recently seen alongside Philip Serrell on BBC TV series Antiques Road Trip.

Mince pies and mulled wine will be available during the afternoon and there will be a chance to bag some last minute Christmas presents.

The sale will also include a gifts section with profits being donated to Dickins long-standing charity, Medical Detection Dogs, based in Great Horwood.