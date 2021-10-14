Log burner sets roof on fire at village barn conversion near Buckingham
Firefighters from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the incident in Steeple Claydon
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:20 pm
Firefighters were called out after a roof caught fire at a barn conversion in Steeple Claydon on Wednesday, October 13.
Fire engines from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the chimney fire in Calvert Road at about 12.10pm, after a fire in a log burner spread to the roof of the two-story converted barn. Firefighters used a roof ladder, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.