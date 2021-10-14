Log burner sets roof on fire at village barn conversion near Buckingham

Firefighters from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the incident in Steeple Claydon

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:20 pm

Firefighters were called out after a roof caught fire at a barn conversion in Steeple Claydon on Wednesday, October 13.

Fire engines from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the chimney fire in Calvert Road at about 12.10pm, after a fire in a log burner spread to the roof of the two-story converted barn. Firefighters used a roof ladder, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service
Buckingham