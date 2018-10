On 1 October this handsome, 10 year old, male, white cat called 'Sprite' went missing from his loving home on Penn Road in Hazlemere.

He is neutered and micro-chipped.

'Spritie', as he is affectionately known, is described as a loving cat with a gentle nature.

The family are of course heartbroken.

Please contact Sprite's owner, Lola, on 07960 475186 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.