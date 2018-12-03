Magicians produce a 'speller' performance for Buckingham Freemasons

Two magicians took their variety show full of music and magic to a restaurant in Deanshanger at the weekend.

Eugene Matthias and Paul French's magic and musical variety show was enjoyed by a sell-out audience at the Spice Hut over the weekend.

The magic show in aid of the Bucks Freemasons

The event is raising money for the Buckinghamshire 2021 festival appeal which is a masonic charity that benefits many local organisations.

A Buckingham Freemasons spokesman said: "It was an enjoyable afternoon for family and friends with laughter, audience participation and of course, magic."

Freemasons member Martin Lucas was co-opted as Elvis whilst John Waller acted as a target for Eugene’s knife throwing act.

The show ended with a conga line ending up outside the restaurant.