Magicians produce a 'speller' performance for Buckingham Freemasons

Two magicians took their variety show full of music and magic to a restaurant in Deanshanger at the weekend.
Eugene Matthias and Paul French's magic and musical variety show was enjoyed by a sell-out audience at the Spice Hut over the weekend.
The event is raising money for the Buckinghamshire 2021 festival appeal which is a masonic charity that benefits many local organisations.
A Buckingham Freemasons spokesman said: "It was an enjoyable afternoon for family and friends with laughter, audience participation and of course, magic."
Freemasons member Martin Lucas was co-opted as Elvis whilst John Waller acted as a target for Eugene’s knife throwing act.
The show ended with a conga line ending up outside the restaurant.