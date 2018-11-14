Maids Moreton children pay their respects during Remembrance

To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, the children at Maids Moreton Church of England School took part in a number of events leading up to Remembrance Day.

In their history lessons and through assemblies, the children learned about why we commemorate Remembrance Day and found out about the horrendous living conditions in the trenches during the so-called war to end all wars.

Maids Moreton teachers and pupils work on their Remembrance designs

The children read about the lives of the 12 Maids Moreton men who were killed in the 1914-1918 war and commemorated them through art work and writing, including creating a poppy garden and penning letters from the perspective of soldiers in the trenches communicating to families back home in Maids Moreton.

The Year Two children also visited Gracewells Care Home to take part in a poppy themed workshop with their residents.

Lastly, on this centenary year of the Armistice, the whole school observed a two minutes silence in memory of those killed or wounded in war.

Children of the Maids Moreton Scout Group also took part in the main parade in Buckingham on Sunday.

Maids Moreton School poppy garden