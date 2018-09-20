Maids Moreton Scout camp goes ahead despite £2k burglary

The Maids Moreton Scout group’s annual survival camp happily went ahead last weekend despite the setback of having had much of their equipment stolen only a few weeks previously.

Last month this paper reported on the theft of approximately £2,000 worth of Scout property from their storage facility in Akeley. Many of the items stolen were vital to the survival camp going ahead.

Scouts around the camp fire

However, thanks to a fantastic response from the public, in part triggered by our coverage of the burglary, the group received enough donations to replace the most important equipment in time.

Group Scout leader Vincent McDonagh said:

“It’s very humbling to get this kind of response from the community.”

The leader also thinks that although the camp was a little more basic than usual, this had some positive aspects to it. He said:

Maids Moreton 2018 survival camp

“In a way it made the Scouts more independent so we may have actually gotten more out of it.”

The camp took place at Welsh Lane woods from Friday evening through to Sunday afternoon, with approximately 30 Scouts participating in activities such as camp building, making fires, constructing meals from basic food supplies and intriguingly, making and sharing gadgets to assist with the aforementioned tasks.

Mr McDonagh was clearly proud of what had been achieved in spite of adversary, saying:

“The highlight was despite the theft it was a successful weekend.”

Vincent McDonagh

There is more good news for the Scout group as Carolyn Markham of the Markham Trust (set up in memory of her husband), in collaboration with Buckingham Golf Club, has agreed to fund a new sit-on mower, their previous one having been stolen in the burglary.

“The generosity has been amazing,” Mr McDonagh said.