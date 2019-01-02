Maids Moreton Scout Group will take away your Christmas tree after the festive period

1st Maids Moreton Scouts will once again be offering their annual Christmas tree collection and disposal service for Buckingham and Maids Moreton residents in January.

Approximately 20 scouts (aged 10 – 14) and Explorers (aged 14 – 16), with the assistance of four adult volunteer Leaders to do the driving, will take to the road on Saturday 12 January between 9:30am and 5:30pm to collect your tree.

A scout takes a break during last year's collection

All you need to do is fill out the online form (Christmas tree collection form), and then leave your tree outside, together with the recommended £5 donation, and the Scouts will do the rest – so there’s no excuse for having your tree still up while you’re opening Easter eggs this year!

Committee Chairman Jo Wallwork said:

“It’s a fun day and a great way for the Scouts to get some fresh air and exercise while meeting people in the community.”

Once collected, the trees will be driven to the Scouts field in Akeley and either dried out for wood chipping or used for Scout camping activities over the coming year.

All proceeds go towards funding Scout Group activities. You may recall that in August this year we reported on the burglary of the Group’s storage hut, when £2,000 worth of equipment was stolen. So this is a great way to dispose of your tree and help young people in the community.

Last bookings for Christmas tree collection will be taken on 10 January.

The Group managed to dispose of an impressive 200 trees last year and are hoping to hit this target again.