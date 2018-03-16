Make a date with Buckingham’s mayor at charity ball

The Mayor’s Charity Ball is set to take place at the ballroom in the De Villiers Hotel, Buckingham, on Saturday, March 24 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

Fancy dress is ‘desired’ but optional, and the dress code will be ‘punk rock’ or ‘hippy’.

The annual event will raise funds for the mayor’s charities.

This year Jon Harvey, Buckingham’s mayor, has selected Buckingham Youth Club, The NPSCC and Unicef as his top choices to receive any money raised.

There will be “lashings of 1970s party food”.

Tickets are available from Villiers Reception and the Old Gaol.

They cost £39 per ticket or two for £70.