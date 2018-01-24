Make your voice heard at Buckingham performing arts school

A new performing arts school is set to launch in Buckingham next month.

Little Voices gives children the chance to sing and act and it will be touching down in Buckingham after the February half-term.

Pupils at an already-established Little Voices group - classes are coming to Buckingham next month

Run by drama teacher Jo-Anne Wright the classes will start at the George Grenville Academy on Chandos Road on Monday February 19.

Jo said the classes were different to other similar activities already on offer in Buckingham.

She said: “Little Voices run drama and singing lessons on alternating weeks - week one the groups do drama and week two they have a singing lesson.

“The lessons run after school for half an hour or 45 minutes depending on the age of child, so they are lesson length.

“Every child is entered for an accreditation in a performance skill or area e.g. acting or musical theatre and we work with groups no greater than eight so children have a much more personalised lesson and greater individual attention compared to working with bigger groups.”

Little Voices is open to children aged four to 18.

A trial session is planned for February 19 and parents can register their interest online at www.littlevoices.org.uk/locations/buckingham.

Little Voices was launched in 2007 and teaches at more than 30 locations across the country.

There are plans to potentially set up a Little Voices in nearby Aylesbury in the future.