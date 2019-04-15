Man convicted of GBH absconds from Springhill open prison

A man who was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent has absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood.

Scott Hunt, 32, walked out of the open jail between midnight and 8am on Saturday April 13.

Absconder Scott Hunt

Hunt is white, about 5ft 7ins, stocky, and has a tattoo with the name ‘Jodie’ on his left arm.

He is known to have links to Datchet, as well as Uxbridge and Hayes in London.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Justin Harris said: “Scott Hunt is in prison after being convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in 2011.

“If you see Hunt, we would advise the public not to approach him.

“If you have any information as to Hunt’s whereabouts call 999 in an emergency or in a non-emergency you can leave information on our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report quoting reference number 43190111810.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”