Man dies after two car crash in Winslow

A man in his twenties has died after a two car crash in Winslow yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The accident happened on Great Horwood Road just before midday when a Mercedes and a Vauxhall were in collision.

The driver of the Vauxhall was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Mercedes was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has any information about the crash is urged to call police on 101 and quote investigation reference 440 (2/5).

All three emergency services attended the incident with two air ambulances sent, one from the Thames Valley and one from Hampshire.