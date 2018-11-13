Man ‘from Aylesbury’ dies from rabies after being bitten by a cat in Morocco

A man who is believed to be from Aylesbury has died from rabies after being bitten by a cat in Morocco.

National media is naming the man and has used a picture from Facebook - but out of respect to his family and friends, we have chosen not to do so and will not do so without their permission until the public inquest is announced.

The man sadly died after becoming infected with rabies following a cat bite during a visit to Morocco.

Public Health England said there is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case but, as a precautionary measure, health workers and close contacts are being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary.

Rabies is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal. There are no documented instances of direct human to human transmission.

A spokesman for Public Health England, said: “Rabies does not circulate in either wild or domestic animals in the UK, although some species of bats can carry a rabies-like virus. Human rabies is extremely rare in the UK.

“No human cases of rabies acquired in the UK from animals other than bats have been reported since 1902.

“A single case of human rabies acquired from a bat was reported in 2002 in Scotland; this individual had sustained a number of bat bites. Five cases of human rabies associated with animal exposures abroad occurred between 2000 and 2017.”

Rabies is common in other parts of the world, especially in Asia and Africa. All travellers to rabies affected countries should avoid contact with dogs, cats and other animals wherever possible according to the authority, and seek advice about the need for rabies vaccine prior to travel.

Anyone who has been bitten, scratched, or licked by an animal in a country with rabies, or has had direct contact with a bat in this country, should take immediate action by washing the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water. Local medical advice should be sought without delay, even in those who have been previously vaccinated.

When given promptly after an exposure, a course of rabies vaccine is extremely effective at preventing the disease. If such an exposure occurs abroad, the traveller should also consult their doctor on return, so that the course of rabies treatment can be completed. If travellers have not sought medical advice abroad, they should contact their doctor promptly upon return for assessment.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at PHE said: “This is an important reminder of the precautions people should take when travelling to countries where rabies is present. If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal you must wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay.

“There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case but, as a precautionary measure, health workers and close contacts are being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary.

“For more information on the risk of rabies in different countries, see the country information pages on the National Travel Health Network and Centre’s (NaTHNaC’s) website, TravelHealthPro.

“For more general information about rabies, see the NHS website.”