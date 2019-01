A pedestrian has died in a road traffic collision on the A422 in Middleton Cheney.

The collision took place at around 6.35pm on Friday, January 4, by the junction with Main Road.

It involved a male and a lorry, which was travelling along the A422 towards Brackley.

The man sadly died at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

Witnesses are also able to access support through Voice Road Harm.