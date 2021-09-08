Man trapped by the foot in tractor incident near Buckingham

Fire and ambulance services and the air ambulance rushed to the scene after a man was trapped by his foot in an incident involving a tractor in Maids Moreton.

South Central Ambulance Service was called at 2.45pm on Saturday, September 4, to the incident on Foscott Road.

An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance attended.

Two fire engines from Buckingham and Broughton also provided assistance.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release an injured man, whose foot had become trapped between a tractor and its drawbar.