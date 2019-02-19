Man wanted after stolen bank card used at Northamptonshire petrol station

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in a Northamptonshire village.

On Sunday, December 23, between 1.45am and 6am when the unknown offender/s forced entry into the property in Preston Deanery Road in Quinton via the back door.

Once inside they stole items including a bank card which was later used at a nearby petrol station.

The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.