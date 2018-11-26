Man who stabbed teenager to death at London bus stop in 2007 escapes from Vale prison

Police are appealing for information after a man escaped from Springhill open prison over the weekend.

Ahmet Gomulu, 30, escaped from the jail at midnight on Sunday.

Gomulu (pictured) is described as having a southern European appearance, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with short black hair and dark stubble/goatee beard.

He is around 10 stone and of medium build and speaks with an English accent.

Gomulu has connections with the Stoke Newington area of London and Southend in Essex.

He is believed to have absconded wearing black Nike trainers, blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and a blue Nike sweatshirt.

Gomulu was given a life sentence after he stabbed a 16-year-old to death outside a bus stop in London in an attack which took place in 2007.

Investigating officer PC Arron Wroe said: “I am appealing to anybody who knows of Gomulu’s whereabouts, or who believes that they have seen him to call 101, quoting reference number 43180360525.

“If you see Gomulu, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately.”