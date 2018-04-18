Marvellous Mousefest! Drayton Parslow church really has something to squeak about!

An event featuring a display of more than 200 knitted mice took place at Holy Trinity Church in Drayton Parslow over the weekend of April 14 and 15.

Mousefest raised more than £1,800 for new toilet and kitchen facilities for the village church and so far more than £700 has been raised through selling the mice, with this money going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Organiser Susan Piddock said: “I think everyone who came left with a smile on their face - which is what we wanted to achieve.”

For more great pictures by photographer June Essex pick up a copy of this week’s Bucks Herald.