Mayor of Buckingham's appeal to find First World War servicemen’s descendants

Descendants of Buckingham’s servicemen who died in the First World War are being sought to commemorate the centenary of the parish's war memorial outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

Buckingham Town Council is looking for people whose relatives are named on the town’s war memorial, which features the names of 96 fallen soldiers.

Descendants and families of these servicemen will be invited to join the Town Mayor and other suitable dignitaries to remember their loved ones at a re-dedication of the Memorial on 20 May 2020, exactly 100 years after it was first established.

Councillor Jon Harvey, the Town's current Mayor said: “The Great War came to an official close on 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 of course. But it took many months and indeed years for the war to end for the townsfolk of Buckingham, for those who fought to return home, and for those who had lost family and friends and had to live with the consequences. And our collective memories live on, a hundred years later. Money was raised in our town to erect a memorial to the fallen and so that their sacrifices would never be forgotten. I hope this will be a moment when we remember once more all those injured, damaged and killed by war. I also hope that this event will inspire us all to redouble our efforts to build peace and friendship across the world. Together we will remember the Fallen and will never forget the sacrifices they made.”

A list of those named on the Buckingham war memorial and a contact form can be viewed on the Town Council’s website



Descendants can also contact the Town Council office on 01280 816426 or email: committeeclerk@buckingham-tc.gov.uk