Mental health coming to the fore at University of Buckingham lecture

Ex-health minister Norman Lamb is set to appear at the University of Buckingham in conversation with Sir Anthony Seldon next month.

Mr Lamb MP will be in conversation with the university's vice-chancellor at an event at the The Radcliffe Centre at 6.30pm on December 5.

The focus of the conversation will be on mental health care.

It is a subject Mr Lamb, currently the Lib Dem MP for North Norfolk has had his sights set on for a long time.

As health minister he challenged the NHS to ensure that mental health gets treated with the same priority as physical health, introducing the first ever access and waiting time standards in mental health care, for treatment of common mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

Speaking about the upcoming event Mr Lamb said: “Mental Health is an important issue that we can no longer ignore.

"We need to treat it in the same way as physical health and shape the future together by looking at how we can handle this crisis.”

“Sir Anthony Seldon has led the way in campaigning for mental health and I am pleased to have the chance to discuss it with him.”

After the talk the pair will host a question and answer session with the audience.

For more information on this event and other 'in conversation' evenings email alumni-events@buckingham.ac.uk.