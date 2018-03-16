Met Office extends severe weather warning for snow across the entire weekend

A severe weather warning for snow has been extended by forecasters throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office yellow warning was originally in place for Sunday with temperatures set to plummet this evening (Friday).

It has now been extended across the region to cover Saturday, which also includes a warning for ice.

Much of the country is expected to be affected by the cold temperatures.

The Met Office is warning of scattered snow showers throughout Saturday which may become more prolonged, particularly during the evening.

It is expected the snow showers are likely to continue throughout Saturday with accumulations proving disruptive.

There could be disruption to travel and power cuts, according to the Met Office.