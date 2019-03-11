Met Office issues severe weather warning for Buckinghamshire with 55mph gusts of wind expected

Strong winds are expected to hit the county tomorrow night (Tuesday) and into Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting strong northwesterly winds will spread across much of the UK with gusts of up to 55mph in Bucks.

Strong gusts of wind will spread across much of the UK this week

The weather warning is currently in place from 9pm Tuesday until 3pm Wednesday.

The Met Office is warning that there could be some disruption to travel during that time.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday in the East Midlands reads: "Often windy, particularly on Wednesday, and often feeling cold due to the strength of the wind.

"Remaining unsettled, with further blustery wintry showers, rain and perhaps hill snow."