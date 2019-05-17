Milton Keynes Dons coach visits Buckingham Primary School to run sport and education sessions

Buckingham Primary School pupils enjoyed a visit from a coach at Milton Keynes Dons Football Club today (Friday).

Year Five pupils took part in PE and PSHE classes with Dons coach Jamie Atkinson.

MK Dons coach Jamie Atkinson with Buckingham Primary School pupils

Becky Coleman from Buckingham Primary said of the visit: "The children learned football skills and also took part in a course about healthy eating.

"We are the only school in town that follows an MK Dons programme as part of our curriculum.

"This has helped to build our links with the club and also motivates children in their PE lessons."

Photos by Derek Pelling.