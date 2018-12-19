More than 20 groups promote themselves at Buckingham community fair

More than 20 groups and organisations from across Buckingham and the surrounding area had a presence at the town's community fair at the weekend.

The fair took place following the Buckingham Christmas parade earlier in the day on Saturday December 15.

The Buckingham branch of Girlguiding UK by their stall at the Buckingham community fair

Unfortunately the weather took a turn for the worse during the afternoon, but there was still a good crowd for much of the day supporting those that displayed and promoted themselves at the fair.

The full list of stall holders at the event was:

> Arthritis Research UK

> Brain Tumour Research

The Stowe House Preservation Trust have a stand at the Buckingham community fair

> Buckingham AED Project

> Buckingham Canal Society

> Buckingham Community Centre

> Buckingham Twinning Association

> Buckingham U3A

> Cancer Research UK

> Citizens Advice Aylesbury Vale

> Emcrisco

> Fairtrade Buckingham

> Girlguiding Buckingham District

> Help for Heroes

> Maids Moreton WI

> Mayors charities

> Men in Sheds Buckingham

> MIND

> North Bucks Carers

> Old Gaol Museum

> Retina UK

> Rotary Club of Buckingham

> Stowe House Preservation Trust

Katharine McElligott, planning clerk at Buckingham Town Council said: "Some of the stall-holders were just raising awareness of their cause, some asked for donations or recruited volunteers, Stowe had little things for children to make and take away, Men in Sheds had a full range of wooden items to buy, and others had handicrafts, cakes, sweets or a tombola.

"The Buckingham Children’s Choir sang and played, and there were refreshments available in the small hall.

"Crowds built up quickly after the parade finished, and people were still coming in after 1.30pm."