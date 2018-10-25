Moretonville Juniors debut new kit donated by late supporter Bob Salisbury

A Buckingham based football team wore their new kit for the first time at a County Cup match earlier this month.

Moretonville Juniors played Buckingham Athletic’s youth team in the County Cup on Sunday October 7 wearing a kit donated to them by the late Bob Salisbury, who died of prostate cancer at the age of 74.

Bob’s grandson Tom Walker is part of the team and Bob supported the side, watching them whenever he could.

The new kit was worn for the first time during the local derby and Moretonville Juniors manager Chris Amies said: “Although we lost 5-0 it was a very good result considering the gulf in class between the two teams.

“They are an under-18s team and we are an under-16s/under-17s side.

“The kit donation is a way of Bob’s support of Moretonville living on and I used that in the team talk ahead of the match.

“The kit looks really good, and sends a positive message.”

As a gesture of thanks for the kit donation, Moretonville has been raising funds for the charity Prostate Cancer UK through bucket collections at its home games - and at the time of writing they had raised around £200.

The photo above is of the Moretonville Juniors side in their new kit ahead of the match with Buckingham Athletic.

Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.