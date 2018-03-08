Movement Mondays the next step for inspirational ladies who are tackling homelessness in Milton Keynes

Two friends who started helping out Milton Keynes homeless population in December have stepped up their efforts by announcing the launch of a new scheme - Movement Mondays.

Trish Turner, from Stoke Hammond, and Sian Taylor, from Drayton Parslow, decided they wanted to help those sleeping rough just before Christmas last year and since then their project has accelerated rapidly.

Some of the items donated towards Trish and Sian's Helping the Homeless campaign

Trish said: “We started with providing hot meals and essentials then we made and asked for donations of Christmas presents.

“People were so kind and forthcoming and we were so grateful.

“Since then the donations have come by the caseload enabling us to head out almost weekly with supplies.”

The pair set up a crowdfunding page on March 1 and a week later it has raised £1,343.

By Friday afternoon, it had got to £893, with Trish and Sian spending eight hours on March 2 feeding, watering, clothing and helping to get people off the streets into hotels and bed and breakfasts.

The pair aren’t stopping there and from next month will be launching Movement Mondays, which will take place at the Coffee Hall Community Centre.

Trish said: “Starting on April 9 we will be holding weekly coffee mornings from 11.30am to 2.20pm.

“As well as serving coffee we have nurses, hairdressers, motivational speakers, teachers, beauticians, bakers, cooks and volunteers helping us to create a big change to the lives of the homeless.

“We understand this may take a while to kick start but we are so excited about this.”

Ahead of the launch of Movement Mondays, Trish and Sian are doing a sponsored sleep-out in central Milton Keynes on Sunday April 1 from 8pm to 8am.

All money raised will go towards their ongoing crowdfunding campaign to help the homeless.

For more details visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingthelocalhomeless

If you are interested in getting involved with the project e-mail hopeforthehomelessmk@gmail.com.