MP's Buckingham lecture about 'the father of modern economics'

A senior transport minister is coming to the University of Buckingham later this month to speak about his new book on one of the most influential economists.

Jesse Norman, who earlier this week was appointed as a Minister of State in the Department for Transport will be speaking about Adam Smith, a man widely regarded as the ‘father of modern economics.’

Mr Norman will discuss his book ‘Adam Smith: Father of Economics’ which tells of the life and work of the Scottish economist, philosopher and author, who lived in the 1700s, and was seen as a key figure in the Scottish Enlightenment.

The lecture takes place on Thursday November 22 in the Ian Fairburn Lecture Theatre on Chandos Road at 6.30pm featuring drinks and nibbles.

Mr Norman, now the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, ran an educational project working in Communist Eastern Europe, and was a director at Barclays.

He is also an author of various books including about the achievements of Michael Oakeshott, After Euclid, Compassionate Conservatism and The Big Society.

Mr Norman said: “At a time when economics and politics are ever more polarized between left and right, this book, by offering a Smithian analysis of contemporary markets, predatory capitalism and the 2008 financial crash, returns us to first principles and shows how the lost centre of modern public debate can be recreated.

“Through Smith’s work, it addresses crucial issues of inequality, human dignity and exploitation and it provides a compelling explanation of why he remains central to any attempt to defend, reform or renew the market system.”

Tickets are £5 and can be booked at www.bucklitfest.org