Much loved Thrift Farm under new management

The future of the popular Thrift Farm is secure after it was revealed it was under new management.

The Whaddon based service, now run independently of the council, provides a lifeline for people with learning difficulties and mental health problems across the county.

Kids Play Childcare and Mead Open Farm will run the farm after it was transferred over by Buckinghamshire County Council.

The authority originally said they could not continue to run it after an overspend in 2017-18. There was a public outcry with nearly 7,000 signing a petition calling for the farm to be saved. A public consultation was launched, leading to the new ownership.

Lin Hazell, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of this consultation. It’s important to remember this was instrumental in finding a new provider. It gave people a voice, and we heard them loud and clear. The overwhelming support for services to stay at the farm attracted the right kind of attention, the kind that gets results.

“This really bodes well for the future and fills me with confidence in their ability to deliver a good service.

“I would also like to thank the staff at Thrift Farm who have shown such dedication and commitment to some of our most vulnerable residents. Through them we have been able to maintain stability and continuity for service users.”

Thrift Activity Farm will continue to provide year- round services for adults with learning disabilities both in the cafe and across the farm.

For more details, visit www.thrift-farm.co.uk.