Mum of two Sharon Finch’s giant thank you to Haddenham company Cosine for support during cancer journey

A mum of two - who has been touched by outpourings of support from kind-hearted colleagues after her cancer diagnosis has thanked the firm for all they have done.

Sharon Finch, 45 who lives in Aylesbury, was diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year. Supported by her family and friends, and two sons Aaron, 27 and Cameron, 17 she has endured a number of surgeries and rounds of gruelling chemotherapy.

This newspaper recently reported how Haddenham firm Cosine - where Sharon worked before her diagnosis - organised charity challenges to raise money for a trip for Sharon following a major surgery in August.

We also reported how Sharon’s son Cameron and close friend Gloria Canning arranged a Macmillan coffee event at The White Hart in Aylesbury - which raised £1149 for the charity which supports families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Since then Sharon has been told by doctors that she will be unable to return to work. But Cosine board members and colleagues have continued to offer her support both emotionally and financially as she is cared for at Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Recently the company unveiled two special rose pots for Sharon close to the entrance to the building. A gesture she described as “wonderful”.

Sharon Finch is currently awaiting surgery to remove a tumour

Sharon said: “I can’t express just how grateful I am to Cosine and the wonderful team for all they have done for me. They are the best group of people - and I really want them to know how much this has all meant to me. Not many firms would have done so much, and I want people to know just what a fantastic team they are.”