Mystery Bucks woman scoops lifechanging Euromillions windfall

A mystery woman from Buckinghamshire has scooped nearly £250,000 on the EuroMillions Lottery.

The woman, known only as Mrs. F from Buckinghamshire, has won £224,264.80 without ever touching a ticket according to Camelot. The lucky woman won after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on 16 February 2018 and has indicated that she’ll be spending her windfall on some home improvements.

Mrs. F played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Lucky Mrs. F won using her own special numbers which were made up of birthdays.

Andy Carter Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. F for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks she has become just over £220,000 better off!”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.