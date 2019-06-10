Nancy celebrates 100 with a sisterly party

Getting to be 100 is no mean feat - but managing to celebrate your 100th birthday surrounded by visiting sisters, your son and daughter-in law and a Deputy Lieutenant is nothing short of wonderful.

And that’s the story of Nancy Pearce, who was born the year that Felix The Cat first appeared and the Treaty of Versailles was signed off.

Nancy Pearce celebrates her 100th birthday at Avondale Care Home, Aylesbury. Nancy Pearce with sisters, Mary Johnson, 94, left and Sybil Logan, 95, right. PNL-190706-174225009

Nancy, who lives at Avondale Care Home in Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury was born on June 7, 1919 in Cambridgeshire.

During the Second World War she did her bit by driving an ambulance, and as part of that role transported troops to the coast to take part in the D-Day landings.

In 1946 Nancy married Fred, and the couple moved from Middlesex to Buckinghamshire in the early 1950s where they raised their family.

Nancy spent many years living in the Wendover and Great Missenden areas, before moving to Avondale three years ago. On Friday Nancy received her card from The Queen, and a special visit from Deputy Lieutenant Chris Williams.

Nancy Pearce celebrates her 100th birthday at Avondale Care Home, Aylesbury. Nancy Pearce with sisters, Mary Johnson, 94, left and Sybil Logan, 95, right and Deputy Lieutenant, Chris Williams. PNL-190706-174258009

But what she didn’t know until the day, was that her son Rick and daughter-in-law Judy has arranged a surprise visit from sisters Mary Johnson, 94 and Sybil Logan, 95, who were ready to join the celebration with a glass of fizz.

Congratulations Nancy from all at The Bucks Herald.