Nash cyclists get 'on yer bikes' for Brain Tumour Research

Six cyclists from Nash will be getting on their bikes in aid of Brain Tumour Research later this month ahead of the bigger challenge of the Mallorca312.

Richard Castle-Smith, Andy Thirtle, Chandra Shekar, David Pugh, Steve Filler and Guruprasad Sethuranthinam will be taking on the 312km route around the closed roads of Mallorca in Spain in April.

The team are hoping to raise £2,740, the equivalent of one day of research at one of Brain Tumour Research's Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on improving treatments for brain tumour patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.

Over the next few months the team will each be clocking up many miles on road bikes and turbo trainers as they get into shape for the event which is one of the world’s biggest and toughest mass participation sporting events - this year celebrating its tenth anniversary.

As part of their training the team will be supporting On Yer Bike, an event running throughout February and organised by Brain Tumour Research.

On Yer Bike is a chance for everyone from committed cyclists – like Phil and the Nash4Mallorca team who are used to putting in high mileage as they train for the summer’s calendar of cycling events – to those more used to the odd spinning class at the gym or cycling as a family, to get involved and raise money for a worthwhile cause.

Participants select a sponsorship target, set up a fundraising page and can then track their performance, keeping an eye on their ranking on the national leaderboard, to see who will cover the most miles from 1 February to 23 February.

The Nash based team have been inspired to support On Yer Bike by former national road race champion Phil Corley whose Milton Keynes-based business is one of the UK’s leading independent cycle retailers.

Phil has a very personal reason to support the campaign as he lost his own brother Richard to the disease, when he was aged 44.

On Yer Bike has been running since 2012 when it was launched as a local event by brain tumour patient Paul Halfpenny from Derbyshire.

Paul passed away in 2014 but the event continued and now takes place on a national level.

The 2019 event is expected to be popular with road cyclists, and particularly those who are training for the big events as this year, for the first time, participants can track their progress on an all-new website www.onyerbikechallenge.org

Cyclists upload training and event mileage from their wearable technology and so compete against each other on an individual and team basis.

Phil said: “As a generally competitive breed, I think cyclists are going to really appreciate the new element of the campaign as they will be able to see how their performance compares with others taking part.

“Like the Nash4Mallorca team, many cyclists may well be putting in lots of mileage during February as they prepare for upcoming events and I would ask them to register and take part in On Yer Bike.

"It’s a great way of raising money for such an important cause and perhaps it will give them some increased motivation as well.

"Sadly, brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age.

"They are all too prevalent and many people, like my own family, have been affected by this cruel disease.”

Team captain Richard Castle-Smith said: “Sadly, brain tumours affect many people and we are proud to be supporting this worthy cause.

"The knowledge that we are giving hope to patients and their families will be a great motivator as we put in the many hours of training which we are going to need in order to complete the Mallorca ride. I hope that people will consider donating as this will be very much appreciated.”

To sponsor the team and follow their progress visit https://onyerbike.everydayhero.com/uk/nash4mallorca312

