New AVDC App launched to help you keep up to date with recycling and bin collections

The improved app makes finding your bin day, checking your next scheduled collections, seeing what goes in each of the bins and accessing AVDC’s other recycling and waste services readily accessible from a mobile phone/device.

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s (AVDC) new and improved bin collection app is now available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The existing ‘find your bin day’ webpage is consistently the most visited on AVDC’s website and with more users now accessing the website via mobile devices than the desktop, it’s the perfect time to refresh the app.

It’s now easier than ever for residents of Aylesbury Vale to keep up to date with their recycling and waste bin collections.

The new app brings this information, and much more, to residents’ fingertips, at home and on the move. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store by searching ‘Aylesbury Vale bins’. Residents need only enter their post code to get started!

The ‘help’ tab also has a variety of tools. There’s access to the Waste Wizard, letting residents know what goes in each of the recycling and waste bins; information on the Garden and Bulky Waste services, links to pages about our local recycling centres, FAQs and much more.

Councillor Sir Beville Stanier, Cabinet Member for Waste and Licensing, said: “It is important that AVDC continues to deliver essential information to its residents. The new and improved bin collections app means this information is readily accessible to residents at all times whether at home, or out and about.

“We expect the app to come in particularly handy over the Christmas period, where recycling and waste bin collections are rescheduled to account for the public holidays.”