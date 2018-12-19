New Buckingham author over the moon at how her year has gone

A writer from Buckingham who published her first children's book in February says she cannot believe how successful it has been.

Jill Stanton-Huxton, who wrote the children's book Harvey and the Moon Bus, had it published in January by Troubadour and has now sold approaching 300 copies.

Author Jill Stanton-Huxton

As a freelance writer, Jill is more familiar with nature writing, poetry and short story writing so this was something of a step into the unknown for her.

She said: "I had no expectations ahead of publishing this book.

"I am very pleased and surprised at how well it has done."

Jill was inspired to write this book after an encounter with the person behind the counter at a cornershop when she was alongside her Norwegian cat Macavity, who is sadly no longer with her.

She said: "One day I walked into the cornershop to pick something up and the person behind the counter said my cat always stands outside the shop like he is waiting for a bus.

"I thought I wonder where he would go and it started from there."

The book is illustrated by Emily Brady and is a story about animals going on a fantasy adventure, although it has a serious message about tackling bullying.

It has been a hectic year since the launch of the book according to Jill who said: "When I finally received a box of the books from the printers, I was busy for a couple of weeks signing, dedicating and posting them off to all parts of the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Over the next few months Harvey travelled all over Europe and with friends to Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Dallas, Texas.

Harvey and the Moon Bus is currently in three local bookshops - the Old Hall bookshop in Brackley, Coles bookshop in Bicester and Buckingham University bookshop and some copies are available in the Buckingham Tourist Information Centre.

Jill also attended the WhizzFizzFest, a children's literary festival inspired by Roald Dahl, in Aylesbury earlier this year and is planning to visit Buckingham Primary School next month to speak to pupils there and read some extracts.

Jill recently attended the Buckingham Christmas fair where she unveiled a 4ft 6inch Harvey cardboard cut-out which proved very popular.

She also ran a 'guess the number of Moon marbles’ in the jar competition to win a Harvey T-shirt.

As yet, Jill has not been able to contact the winner and she is appealing for anyone who can help put her in touch with Harvey Green from Maids Moreton to contact her via her website - https://www.jillstantonhuxton.com/contact

There are plans for more Harvey adventures as Jill is planning to write a second book and introduce new characters into the mix.