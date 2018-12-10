New gin bar to open in Winslow

A new gin bar is opening its doors in Winslow later this month.

Collection 13 is opening in Market Square and is the latest offering from entrepreneur Jamey Bowles as he aims to 'bring Winslow into the 21st century.'

Jamey, 24, is not afraid to try bold new moves in his home town, and in 2016 he opened a new tattoo studio called Manhattan Ink.

His latest venture officially opens on December 22 and the former Buckingham School pupil is delighted with the reaction to the news of Collection 13 on social media.

He said: "I have had a lot of positive reaction, particularly on Facebook.

"I think the bar can be a boost for the local economy.

"The capacity is not huge but hopefully it will become a place that people really want to go."

Collection 13 will sell a range of 40 cocktails and more than 30 gins in the premises previously occupied by The Lily Pot florist.

Jamey added: "I have found that Winslow does not meet the needs of some people who live there.

"Unfortunately, during my time here as a business owner, I have seen five businesses fail and I believe that is because there is not the future planning and forward thinking."

Jamey was only handed the keys to the building a fortnight ago and already it has been transformed ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday December 22.

Meanwnile, Manhattan Ink, which Jamey opened in Winslow two years ago, continues to go from strength to strength and is hoping to take its total number of UK stores to 13 by the summer of 2019.

So far Jamey's entrepreneurial journey has seen him set up his own construction company, a cleaning firm, an advertising and marketing business and a large format design and print operation.