New gym in the centre of Buckingham hopes to help you improve

A new gym has opened in the centre of Buckingham promising a 'fun, personal and professional' approach.

Intent 2 Improve is based at Remus House on Castle Street, which is formerly the home of Town and Country Cars.

Richard Roach and his daughter inside the gym

Richard Roach has moved into the premises having spent the past two renting space at the Swan Pool.

Richard grew up in Buckingham before moving around as he built experience in the industry.

He has now settled back in the town to raise his own family and start the business along with two business partners.

While Richard runs the gym, his partner Sharon works in the town as a chiropractor.

Richard said: “I have been in the gym industry for eight years and after me and Sharon took a couple of years out to go travelling we decided that we wanted to return to the area we grew up - Buckingham.

“Since the space on Castle Street became available in May I have been working on building a business plan and a client base.

“We are trying to maximise the open floor space and so we have a range of functional fitness equipment and smart storage solutions, unlike some gyms that pack machines in.”

“Our USP is small group training and we focus on fun, personal training but keeping it very professional at the same time.

“We are very pleased with some of our new technology including this system where people wear a belt during their training that is connected to a television screen.

“The screen then gives lots of details about how people are getting on, for example their heart rate.”

To find out more about the gym visit its website at www.intent2improve.com