New independent artisan food shop opening in Buckingham

A new independent retail shop, Kiwi and Pomme, selling fine food and drink, is opening in Market Hill in Buckingham on the 26 October.

The husband and wife team, Jonathan and Catriona Oldershaw, the latter with New Zealand heritage, hence the name Kiwi & Pomme, will sell artisan produce, much of which is locally sourced, within a 10-mile radius. Items stocked will include cheese, chocolate, craft beer, cider, and artisan breads.

People are becoming more interested in where their food comes from. A recent report produced by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) found that the most-wanted service by the public in their local area is a specialist food shop.

Jonathan said:

“There’s a really thriving scene of producers making absolutely delicious, award winning food and drink which you can’t typically find in a supermarket. In choosing the stock for our shop, we’ve been lucky enough to meet many them. There’s something about hearing the stories behind the products which helps you appreciate what you’re consuming and makes them taste particularly delicious.”

Local producers include Winslow’s Posh Pesto and Rennie’s Cider, Buckingham’s Foxdenton Gin and Monty Pieman, Gawcott’s Chafor Wines, Westbury’s Geoff’s Real Artisan Bread and Brackley’s Belflair Chocolates.

Catriona said:

“We’re really looking forward to adding to the already vibrant independent retail scene in Buckingham, particularly with Christmas approaching. There’s a lot of doom and gloom out there about the state of Britain’s High Streets, but if you take a look at what’s on offer in Buckingham, it’s actually very exciting.”

Kiwi and Pomme will be offering hampers and taking cheese and ham pre-orders for Christmas.

For more information please contact phone: 07572 123 791 or Email: hello@kiwiandpomme.com.