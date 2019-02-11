New Lidl opens in Buckingham this week

The much-anticipated new Lidl supermarket on London Road in Buckingham will be opening on Thursday 14 February.





Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am and will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

Lidl in Buckingham





The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion in the UK and has created up to 40 new jobs for the local community.

The store has a 1424m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.



Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Jeremy Lee, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Buckingham. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”



Kantar Worldpanel results show Lidl has experienced continued growth over the years, with increased sales year on year and market share high of 5.4%.