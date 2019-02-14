New Lidl store opens in Buckingham

Buckingham's new Lidl store opened its doors in London Road today (Thursday).

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 8am and members of the public and schoolchildren from Lace Hill Academy were in attendance.

The new branch is part of Lidl's ongoing expansion and has created up to 40 new jobs for the community.

The store on London Road features an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl UK’s head of property Jeremy Lee said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Buckingham.

"It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”